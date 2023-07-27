SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Carbon monoxide investigation, 1200 block Spaulding Street, 1:26 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:10 a.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 12:03 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 1 p.m.
• EMS assist, 600 block Fort Road, 5:50 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, East Alger Avenue, 1:37 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Park Street, 1:44 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Beaver Street, 1:51 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 2:29 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 3:33 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 4:25 a.m.
• Animal found, Clarendon Avenue, 8:21 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 8:48 a.m.
• 911 hang up, Coffeen Avenue, 10:11 a.m.
• Bicycle theft, Illinois Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 11:37 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Dunnuck Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Hit and run, Broadway Street, 12:25 p.m.
• Animal found, East Third Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 2:33 p.m.
• Indecent exposure, North Main Street, 2:53 p.m.
• Weed violation, Dana Avenue, 2:53 p.m.
• Animal found, Pheasant Draw Road, 3:54 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Fifth Street, 5:10 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Broadway Street, 5:34 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Mydland Road, 6:12 p.m.
• Family dispute, Mydland Road, 6:12 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 6:17 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Animal incident, Long Drive, 6:46 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 7:04 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Brooks Street, 9:09 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:44 p.n.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:50 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Trailhead, 12:02 a.m.
• Assist agency, Halfway Lane and Highway 14 West, Dayton, 9:09 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fischer Drive, Banner, 10:37 a.m.
• Welfare check, Grinnell Plaza, 10:38 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Circle 8 Drive, 10:52 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Golf Course Road, 2:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fort Road, 5 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Leopard Street, 5:22 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 38
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 7