SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 300 block East Third Street, 2:39 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 4:58 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Curfew violation, South Brooks Street, 12:51 a.m.
• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:52 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 1:52 a.m.
• Lost property, South Main Street, 8:46 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Lewis Street, 8:58 a.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 10:22 a.m.
• Assault; simple, North Main Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 10:51 a.m.
• Theft; cold, North Main Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, Illinois Street, 12:16 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Val Vista Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Accident, Broadway Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Park Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Delphi Avenue, 1:59 p.m.
• Drug; other, North Main Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Avoca Avenue, 2:40 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Alger Avenue, 2:43 p.m.
• Drug; other, North Main Street, 2:53 p.m.
• Hit and run, Whitney Way, 3:24 p.m.
• Dog at large, Harrison Street, 3:31 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Saberton Avenue, 6:36 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 7:05 p.m.
• Fireworks, Holloway Avenue, 8:12 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 8:17 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 9:16 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 10:03 p.m.
• Fireworks, Coffeen Avenue, 10:06 p.m.
• DUI citizen assist, Brooks Street, 10:39 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:02 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:02 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Fire; other, Powder Horn Road, 12:19 a.m.
• Harassment, North Piney Road, Banner, 10:47 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 11:09 a.m.
• Search and rescue, Coffeen Park, Big Horn, 11:26 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 5:56 p.m.
• Damaged property, Omarr Avenue, 5:59 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Kruse Creek Road, 5:59 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 7:54 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beckton Road, 10:08 p.m.
• Assist agency, Tongue River, 11:26 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Lucas Bjerkebeck, 18, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jessie K. Evans, 51, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Arthur W. Satterlee, 57, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2