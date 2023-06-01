SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 1400 block Burton Street, 9:50 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1000 block Long Drive, 2:46 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, East Second Street and North Gould Street, 3:52 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, 300 block North Broadway Street, 4:38 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 6:34 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 1900 block North Main Street, 10:16 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Cut gas line, Freedom Lane, 9:50 a.m.
• EMS assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 23, 10:45 a.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Death investigation, Olympus Drive, 7:22 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 7:43 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Werco Avenue, 8:27 a.m.
• Fraud, West Burkitt Street, 8:45 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:45 a.m.
• Animal cruelty, North Main Street, 10:18 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Frank Street, 10:33 a.m.
• Animal incident, Gladstone Street, 1:07 p.m.
• Dog at large, Spaulding Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Smith Street, 2:13 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Delphi Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Val Vista Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Barking dog, Coffeen Avenue, 2:59 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Second Street, 3:52 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:52 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 4:20 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, Broadway Street, 4:37 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 5:27 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 5:50 p.m.
• Animal found, Yonkee Avenue, 5:52 p.m.
• Animal dead, North Main Street, 6:02 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Sugarland Drive, 6:04 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Long Drive, 7:54 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 10th Street, 8:07 p.m.
• Welfare check, Pioneer Road, 8:32 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 9:43 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 10:41 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:18 p.m.
• Battery, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Missing person, West 13th Street, 10:21 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:27 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Leopard Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 3:01 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Holloway Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Ridge Trailhead, 10:01 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 11:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Blaine Blakeman, 18, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• James F. Escue, 47, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 2