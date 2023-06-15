SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 12 a.m.
•.EMS assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 12:42 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 5:41 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 7:59 a.m.
• Cat violation, West Loucks Street, 8:19 a.m.
• Animal injured, West Fifth Street, 9:02 a.m.
• DUS, North Main Street, 9:02 a.m.
• Citizen flag down, Park Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Avoca Court, 10:04 a.m.
• Animal incident, South Thurmond Street, 10:42 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 11:02 a.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 11:10 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Loucks Street, 11:27 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Delphi Avenue, 12:13 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Dog at large, First Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Weed violation, Delphi Avenue, 12:34 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Assist agency, Marion Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sumner Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Mobile Drive, 1:21 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 2:04 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, Ash Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Thurmond Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Accident, West 11th Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle; cold, North Main Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Accident, North Gould Street, 3:34 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:53 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:40 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 4:46 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:48 p.m.
• Hit and run, Marion Street, 5:33 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Airport Road, 5:36 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 7:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 7:57 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:34 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Highland Avenue, 9:32 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:35 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Abandoned vehicle, Highway 14 West, Black Mountain Road, mile marker 2, Dayton, 7:10 a.m.
• Lost property, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 10:05 a.m.
• Lost property, Dayton Street, Highway 14, Ranchester, 3:58 p.m.
• Damaged property, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 6:10 p.m.
• Domestic disturbance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:10 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheep Mountain Road, Dayton, 10:15 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Dustin W. Beadle, 21, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Marcellus Biot, 77, Sheridan, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lee E. Duckett, 38, Reno, Nevada, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Jedediah C. Franks, 40, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 3