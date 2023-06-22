SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block North Heights Road, 1:27 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident with injury, West Loucks Street and North Thurmond Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 50 block West Brundage Lane, 3:42 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:08 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:09 a.m.
• Civil standby, B Street, 6:31 a.m.
• Cat violation, North Main Street, 7:31 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 8:50 a.m.
• Medical, Brock Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
• Theft; cold, North Gould Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 10:56 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 11:45 a.m.
• Criminal entry, North Main Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Dog at large, Parker Avenue, 11:54 a.m.
• Theft; cold, East Brundage Lane, 12:03 p.m.
• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 12:50 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Heights Court, 2:02 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Gould Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sugarland Drive, 3:06 p.m.
• Public contact, North Brooks Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Weed violation, Cove Court, 3:33 p.m.
• Accident; delayed, Sheridan area, 4:57 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 6:03 p.m.
• DUS, West 15th Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 7:54 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:05 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Wyoming Avenue, 8:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:46 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:45 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Traffic complaint, West 16th Street and West 17th Street, 8:01 a.m.
• Records only, Highway 335 and Upper Road, 9:11 a.m.
• Hit and run, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 11:53 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Buckingham Road, Banner, 12:13 p.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 2:26 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Ranchester area, 3:14 p.m.
• Dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:31 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Swaim Road and Sherri View Court, 10:18 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Stephanie Carmichael, 45, Mesa, Arizona, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Cory McCurdy, 33, Queen Creek, Arizona, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 0