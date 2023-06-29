SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 1:13 p.m.
• EMS assist, 900 block Pinyon Place, 3:13 p.m.
• Cut gas line, 700 block Carrington Street, 3:36 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 6:16 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block Thomas Drive, 7:50 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 500 block Big Goose Road, 10:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Barking dog, North Heights Drive, 5:27 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Scott Street, 8:08 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 8:19 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Main Street, 8:43 a.m.
• Animal incident, Sumner Street, 9:19 a.m.
• Damaged property, Victoria Street, 9:36 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 9:49 a.m.
• Haz-mat, Hill Pond Drive, 10:05 a.m.
• Threat, Sugarland Drive, 10:53 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:31 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:32 p.m.
• Hit and run, South Main Street, 11:57 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:36 p.m.
• Animal dead, Kroe Lane, 12:37 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Brundage Lane, 1:42 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:46 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:57 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 2:08 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Main Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Scott Street, 2:48 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Third Street, 3:38 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 4:16 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 5:14 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Pioneer Road, 5:19 p.m.
• Animal found, Laclede Street, 5:53 p.m.
• Reckless driver, West Brundage Lane, 7:14 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Dana Avenue, 7:23 p.m.
• Battery, East Works Street, 7:25 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Seventh Street, 8:04 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Heights Avenue, 8:47 p.m.
• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 9:22 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:54 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.
• DUI, Sugarland Drive, 11:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Barking dog, Willow Street, Big Horn, 9:06 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Wildcat Road, 10:52 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Dana Avenue, 1:14 p.m.
• Fraud, West 13th Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Found property, Wildcat Road, 6:20 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Big Goose Road, 10:57 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Mitchell Bell, 35, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Preston R. Prescher, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Angel M. Yager, 51, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 6