SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Animal rescue, 600 block East Brundage Lane, 6:17 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 6:37 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Strahan Parkway, 1 p.m.
• EMS assist, 900 block Emerson Street, 9 p.m.
• Gas leak, 2000 block Bungalow Village Lane, 9:17 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious circumstance, Kurtz Drive, 12:08 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 1:42 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 5:12 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Fifth Street, 5:37 a.m.
• Traffic stop, Fourth Street, 7:55 a.m.
• Theft; cold, West Works Street, 9:02 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:43 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 10:24 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Theft; cold, North Main Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Lewis Street, 11:47 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Park Street, 11:59 a.m.
• Drug; other, West Fifth Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 1:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 1:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, Airport Road, 1:50 p.m.
• Cat trap, Pioneer Road, 1:57 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, A Street, 2:02 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Heights Drive, 2:20 p.m.
• Assist agency, A Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Welfare check, First West Parkway, 2:36 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Big Horn Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
• Fraud, Sheridan area, 4:19 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Double Eagle Drive, 4:28 p.m.
• Runaway, North Custer Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, Coffeen Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 4:47 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Reckless driver, North Main Street, 5:21 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 7:04 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Ridge Drive, 7:23 p.m.
• Fraud, East Sixth Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Werco Avenue, 8:04 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:09 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Trespass; cold, Highway 14 East, 8:08 a.m.
• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 12:21 p.m.
• Records only, West Burkitt Street, 2:46 p.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Writ, West Burkitt Street, 3:26 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:53 p.m.
• DUI, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 11:06 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:13 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Elijah W. Buller, 18, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by WDCI
• Edward Dugan, 56, Leadville, Colorado, breach of peace, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Caralyn E. Johnston, 37, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident (2), possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, possession of a controlled substance; liquid form, possession of marijuana, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dalton W. Turner, 27, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 2