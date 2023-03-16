SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 100 block North Main Street, 7:40 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block East College Avenue, 8:48 a.m.
• Motor vehicle accident with extrication, 1500 block Pass Creek Road, 3:15 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm; canceled, 800 block Broadway Street, 4:21 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 10:43 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Mental subject, Long Drive, 1:04 a.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Airport Road, 7:50 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Ridgeway Avenue, 8:33 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 10:52 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:17 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, West Brundage Street, 11:23 a.m.
• Cat violation, Sheridan area, 11:33 a.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 11:44 a.m.
• Harassment, Lewis Street, 11:51 a.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 1:18 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:21 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 1:36 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Hit and run, Huntington Street, 2:45 p.m.
• Hit and run, South Canby Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Snow removal, Hillcrest Drive, 3:16 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:28 p.m.
• Assist agency, College Meadows Drive, 3:39 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 4:24 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 4:38 p.m.
• Animal found, West 16th Street, 4:46 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 6:06 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Seventh Street, 6:44 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 6:50 p.m.
• Public contact, Whitney Way, 7:05 p.m.
• Barking dog, Fifth Avenue East, 7:28 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 8:18 p.m.
• Medical, East Seventh Street, 8:22 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:55 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 9:15 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 10:10 p.m.
• Domestic, East Sixth Street, 10:31 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:35 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.
Wednesday
• Abandoned vehicle, Custer Street, 12:05 a.m.
• Animal injured, Montana Street, 4:40 a.m.
• Civil dispute, South Canby Street, 7:14 a.m.
• Careless driver, Omarr Avenue, 7:34 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:22 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 9:25 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Eighth Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 12 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Bluebird Lane, 12:42 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 1 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 1:52 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Whitney Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 3:56 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 5:29 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:05 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Long Drive, 7:51 p.m.
• Fraud, East College Avenue, 8:44 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:01 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:18 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:18 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:19 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Careless driver, Omarr Avenue, 7:34 a.m.
• Welfare check, Heartland Drive, 9:57 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Kroe Lane, 11:05 a.m.
• Records only, Fort Road, 12:55 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 2:55 p.m.
• Accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 1, Parkman, 4:35 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 17, 6:38 p.m.
• Open container, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 11:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 0