SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Odor investigation, 1700 block Victoria Street, 7:39 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1200 block Burton Street, 9:07 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:03 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suicide attempt, East Seventh Street, 12:53 a.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, West 11th Street, 2:23 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 5:33 a.m.
• Accident, Scott Street, 8:01 a.m.
• Medical, Burton Street, 9:05 a.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 9:32 a.m.
• Dog at large, Holmes Avenue, 9:33 a.m.
• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 9:53 a.m.
• Stalking, Weeping Willow Court, 10:10 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Alger Avenue, 10:36 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Third Avenue East, 11:43 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Dunnuck Street, 12:01 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Long Drive, 12:12 p.m.
• Theft; cold, West Works Street, 12:22 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Third Street, 1:45 p.m.
• Battery, Lewis Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Snow removal, 16th Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 3:49 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:07 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Custer Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, North Main Street, 5:49 p.m.
• Sex battery; cold, West Fifth Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Brooks Street, 7:16 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.
• DUI, South Main Street, 11:29 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Decker Road and Highway 338, mile marker 5, 2:08 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 87, Banner, 12:12 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Heights Road, 12:21 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Emily M. Alley, 36, Sheridan, manufacturing/delivery of methamphetamine, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua Cleavland, 19, Kaycee, possession of marijuana, DWUI, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by WHP
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 1