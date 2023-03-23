SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Gas leak, 2000 block Pheasant Draw Road, 2:05 p.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block South Carlin Street, 5:33 p.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block East Third Street, 7:26 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 600 block Carlin Street, 9:34 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 7:31 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 8:21 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 8:22 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Laclede Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Assault; simple, Lewis Street, 10:28 a.m.
• Barking dog, Mydland Road, 11:26 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:51 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 1:53 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Works Street, 2:29 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 3:25 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 3:31 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 3:37 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 3:41 p.m.
• Fight, Long Drive, 3:45 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 4:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 5:12 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 5:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:29 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sixth Avenue East, 10:34 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:29 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 38, Banner, 6:25 a.m.
• Citizen dispute, Taxi Drive, 1:36 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Dale L. Morgan, 45, Billings, Montana, courtesy hold; other jurisdiction, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Rachael E. Trueblood, 37, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 0