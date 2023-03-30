SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Motor vehicle accident with extrication, West Fifth Street and Arlington Boulevard, 1:54 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 4:15 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Joe Street, 8:17 a.m.
• Fraud, Sugarland Drive, 9:10 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:36 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Snow removal, Monte Vista Street, 11:47 a.m.
• Accident, Kingfisher Avenue, 12:15 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 12:16 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:04 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:10 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Found property, Grinnell Plaza, 1:30 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Fifth Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Accident; delayed, Sheridan area, 1:59 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 2:28 p.m.
• Child abuse, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:29 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:29 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Airport Road, 2:34 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Jefferson Street, 2:48 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 3:04 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 3:27 p.m.
• Fraud, West Fifth Street, 5:22 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Alger Avenue, 6:48 p.m.
• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 7:37 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:40 p.m.
• Trespass; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:46 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 9:47 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:55 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:59 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 10:23 a.m.
• Search and rescue, Acme Road and Conner Battlefield Park, Ranchester, 11:26 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 5:09 p.m.
• Domestic, Skinner Street, 6:15 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 7:02 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Jordan Brite, 18, Sheridan, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christian Burton, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Gabrial J. Holcomb, 18, Sheridan, felony theft, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ashley B. Nord, 35, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Nicholas J. Taylor, 44, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant (3), arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 3