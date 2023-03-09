SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Odor investigation, 1400 block Burton Street, 11:05 a.m.
• EMS assist, 300 block West Whitney Street, 9:41 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Animal injured, Sheridan area, 6:43 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 7:12 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Brundage Street, 8 a.m.
• Snow removal, Lewis Street, 8:30 a.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 8:31 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:05 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 9:44 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 9:52 a.m.
• Violation of restraining order, North Main Street, 10:01 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Avoca Avenue, 10:19 a.m.
• Drug activity, Lewis Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 10:53 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Gladstone Street, 12:08 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Gladstone Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Gladstone Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Careless driver, North Main Street, 12:22 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 12:32 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 1:13 p.m.
• Dispute, North Main Street, 1:15 p.m.
• Damaged property, Gladstone Street, 2:15 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 4:02 p.m.
• Custody dispute, South Carrington Street, 5:01 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:23 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:24 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:24 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:24 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 11:20 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 8:55 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Highway 14 East, Clearmont, 10 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 2:06 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 15th Street, 8:50 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Cody R. Johnston, 42, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, possession of a controlled substance, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Billy King, 58, Kalispell, Montana, DWUI (2), circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Preston R. Prescher, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2