SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:51 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Grinnell Plaza, 11:12 a.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block North Main Street, 12:32 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block Burton Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 5:42 p.m.
• EMS assist, 900 block Bellevue Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:03 p.m.
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 200 block Canfield Street, 5:51 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 7:51 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2200 block Bruce Mountain Drive, 8:12 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 1:33 p.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 1600 block South Mountain View Drive, 3:56 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:57 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 6:33 a.m.
• Public contact, East Woodland Park, 7:56 a.m.
• Animal found, Holloway Avenue, 8:31 a.m.
• Dog at large, Pinyon Place, 8:43 a.m.
• Warrant service, East Ridge Road, 9:13 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Fifth Street, 10:02 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Park Street, 10:35 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 11:21 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:21 a.m.
• Warrant service, East Ridge Road, 11:27 a.m.
• Child abuse; cold, East College Avenue, 11:39 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Custer Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 12:58 p.m.
• Rape; cold, Big Horn Avenue, 1:31 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Lewis Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Warrant service, Grinnell Plaza, 1:58 p.m.
• Animal welfare, South Main Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Harassment, Grinnell Plaza, 3:02 p.m.
• Animal incident, Gladstone Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Found property, East Burkitt Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 5:36 p.m.
• Dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 5:48 p.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 5:55 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Summit Drive, 6:12 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 6:17 p.m.
• Accident, Park Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:40 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 7:56 p.m.
• Minor in possession, North Brooks Street, 10:13 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:19 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:20 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Records only, West 12th Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 1:37 p.m.
• Assist agency, Bird Farm Road, 7:36 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Blaine Blakeman, 18, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lane M. Mills, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 2