SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Open door, Holloway Avenue, 2:23 a.m.
• Harassment, North Gould Street, 8:58 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Burkitt Street, 9:28 a.m.
• Animal welfare, North Jefferson Street, 9:29 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:01 a.m.
• Animal found, East Timberline Drive, 11:31 a.m.
• Welfare check, Huntington Street, 12:45 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
• Animal incident, Birch Street, 2:45 p.m.
• Warrant service, Park Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Long Drive, 6:02 p.m.
• Assault in progress, Pioneer Road, 6:07 p.m.
• Loud music, East Heald Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 6:27 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Thurmond Street, 9:19 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Blue Sky Court, 9:42 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:56 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Avoca Place, 10:19 p.m.
• Open door, Broadway Street, 10:31 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Citizen dispute, Stag Trail, Banner, 7:17 a.m.
• Records only, Fish Hatchery Road and North Piney Road, Banner, 8:35 a.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 12:04 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 12:28 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Omarr Avenue, 3:01 p.m.
• Welfare check, County Estates Drive, 3:15 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 17th Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Bell Drive, 6:54 p.m.
• Assist agency, Ash Avenue, 10:22 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Kyle L. Fearnow, 34, Big Horn, manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Heather L. Howell, 30, Billings, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Dean L. Manor, 47, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD
• Angela Poole, 51, Dayton, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jeremiah L. Thompson-Muzquiz, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 3