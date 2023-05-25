SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 600 block East Loucks Street, 1:22 a.m.
• Animal rescue, East Loucks Street and North Scott Street, 7:28 a.m.
• Possible structure fire, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 7:37 p.m.
• Possible structure fire, 50 block Johnson Street, Big Horn, 7:56 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 10:38 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Assist SFR, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Animal incident, Loucks Street, 7:07 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Monte Vista Street, 8 a.m.
• Breach of peace, Avoca Place, 8:35 a.m.
• Child restraint, South Main Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Scott Street, 10:44 a.m.
• Found property, East Fifth Street, 10:49 a.m.
• Animal incident, Falcon Ridge Drive, 10:50 a.m.
• Hazardous condition, Falcon Ridge Drive, 12:08 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 12:56 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Heights Road, 1:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:22 p.m.
• Accident, Fort Road, 1:36 p.m.
• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 2:38 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:21 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 4:06 p.m.
• Reckless endangerment, College Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 6:40 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 7:08 p.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 7:11 p.m.
• Structure fire, Terra Avenue, 7:37 p.m.
• Animal found, Loucks Street, 7:55 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:18 p.m.
• Motorist assist, First Street, 10:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suicidal subject, Kelly Lane, Dayton, 1:25 a.m.
• Medical, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 2:41 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Highway 335 and Knode Road, 6:42 a.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:50 p.m.
• Civil standby, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 5:06 p.m.
• Structure fire, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 7:56 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 8:56 p.m.
• Medical alarm, Fish Hatchery Road, Story, 9:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• James D. Ballantyne, 38, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mickey L. Johnson, 50, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 1