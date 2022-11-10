SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block West Whitney Street, 1:18 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:12 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:12 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Saddle Lane, 6:46 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Family dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:09 a.m.
• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 7:55 a.m.
• Child abuse (cold), Long Drive, 8 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 10:47 a.m.
• Assist agency, Kurtz Drive, 11:23 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Sheridan area, 11:37 a.m.
• Verbal dispute, Marion Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Long Drive, 2:14 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
• Drug (other), Long Drive, 3:02 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Taylor Avenue, 3:26 p.m.
• Accident; delayed, Sheridan area, 3:49 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 4 p.m.
• Drug (other), West Timberline Drive, 4:29 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 4:33 p.m.
• Drug activity, Parker Avenue, 6:21 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 7:14 p.m.
• Family dispute, West Fifth Street, 10:04 p.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 10:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Traffic complaint, Highway 345, mile marker 4, Parkman, 10:26 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 6:13 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 86, Dayton, 7:33 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Widgeon Drive, 7:55 p.m.
• Accident, Beckton Road and Big Goose Road, 11:37 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Leonardo Hernandez, 38, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Michael S. Kelli, 23, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 2