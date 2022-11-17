SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Structure fire, 100 block East Nebraska Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block West Eighth Street, 5:35 p.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 7:06 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Structure fire, East Nebraska Street, 3:06 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Accident, Loucks Street, 8:05 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sagebrush Drive, 9:39 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:53 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 11:42 a.m.
• Removal of subject, East Fifth Street, 12 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 12:07 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
• Damaged property, Victoria Street, 12:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Whitney Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
• Theft (cold), East Brundage Lane, 1:15 p.m.
• Barking dog, Demple Street, 2:15 p.m.
• Snow removal, Avoca Avenue, 2:16 p.m.
• Found property, Sheridan area, 2:26 p.m.
• Dog at large, Dunnuck Street, 5:21 p.m.
• Death investigation, North Main Street, 5:56 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Coffeen Avenue, 5:57 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 6:09 p.m.
• Suicide, North Sheridan Avenue, 7:06 p.m.
• Animal found, Kelly Drive, 8:32 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Lewis Street, 9:55 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:21 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:25 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 1:24 a.m.
• Accident, West 17th Street, 8:09 a.m.
• Theft of service, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:01 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West 13th Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Peno Road, 7 p.m.
• Court/violation, North Main Street, 10:49 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Dylan Johanson, 30, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 2