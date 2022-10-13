SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Police department assist, 900 block Dunnuck Street, 1:20 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2500 block North Main Street, 9 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 1:59 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block DeSmet Avenue, 7:40 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious person, Huntington Street, 12:46 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Illinois Street, 5:10 a.m.
• Runaway, Park Street, 6:34 a.m.
• Animal injured, Third Street, 6:43 a.m.
• Animal trap, Michael Drive, 9:03 a.m.
• Mental subject, North Main Street, 9:17 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Dunnuck Street, 9:29 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Kroe Lane, 10:36 a.m.
• Theft of service, Heald Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Welfare check, Dee Drive, 10:52 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Yonkee Avenue, 11:02 a.m.
• Threat, Lewis Street, 11:50 a.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sibley Circle, 12:48 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 12:57 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Long Drive, 1:37 p.m.
• Barking dog, Avon Street, 2:20 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Marion Street, 3:45 p.m., Department of Family Services sent an intake report with concerns about some behavior and comments made by a juvenile child while in daycare. Case initiated by detective and currently under investigation.
• Abandoned vehicle, Willow Trail, 4:05 p.m.
• Cat trap, Mydland Road, 4:46 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, East Heald Street, 5:04 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 6:08 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Loucks Street, 6:52 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:41 p.m.
• Warrant service, Lewis Street, 7:41 p.m.
• Runaway, Wyoming Avenue, 8:14 p.m.
• Barking dog, Frackelton Street, 8:32 p.m.
• Harassment, Sheridan area, 8:14 p.m.
• 911 hang up, North Main Street, 9:16 p.m.
• Careless driver, Big Horn Avenue, 9:46 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:50 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:20 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:20 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:20 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:22 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Livestock loose, Woodland Park Road, 11:49 a.m.
• Malicious mischief, Paradise Drive, 11:50 a.m.
• Welfare check, Holloway Avenue, 2:38 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Woodland Park Road, 3 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Cat Creek Road, 7:16 p.m.
• Death investigation, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 8:12 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Robby A. Foster, 38, Sheridan, fail to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Connie L. Osborn, 42, Sheridan, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count:
Female inmate count:
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count):
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count):
Number of book-ins for the previous day:
Number of releases for the previous day: