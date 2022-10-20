SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:46 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 10:20 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:42 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 5000 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 5:19 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:42 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Quail Court, 9:33 a.m.
• Child abuse cold, Lewis Street, 9:37 a.m.
• Theft cold, Delphi Avenue, 10:02 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 10:21 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 10:29 a.m.
• Animal found, South Connor Street, 10:40 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 10:42 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 11:26 a.m.
• Animal dead, South Thurmond Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avneue, 12:50 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Protection order, Avoca Place, 1:09 p.m.
• Trespass progress, Sheridan area, 1:46 p.m.
• Accident, North gould Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sumner Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Long Drive, 1:59 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:57 p.m.
• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 4:13 p.m.
• Reckless endangering, East Brundage Lane, 5:23 p.m. Officers responded to a man with a gun report. Ronn Dygert, age 30 of Sheridan, was arrested for breach of peace and possession of a controlled substance in plant form. River Mitchell, age 24 of Sheridan, was arrested for breach of peace. Investigation ongoing.
• Accident, Brooks Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Val Vista Street, 7:04 p.m.
• Threats; cold, West Loucks Street, 7:10 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 8:14 p.m.
• Probation violation, North Main Street, 8:38 p.m.
• Barking dog, Mydland Road, 9:16 p.m.
• Welfare check, Brooks Street, 9:29 p.m.
• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 10:12 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 10:31 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Drugs/possession, Highway 335, mile marker 1.5, 7:19 a.m.
• Fraud, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 1:13 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Holloway Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
• Records only, outside jurisdiction, Denver, 2:32 p.m.
• Accident, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 4:29 p.m.
• Fraud, West Fourth Street, Dayton, 4:29 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, West Third Avenue, Dayton, 6:21 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Carl Street, Ranchester, 9:42 p.m.
• Structure fire, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 10:56 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Anthony E. Cash, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant x2, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ronn J. Dygert, Jr., 30, Sheridan, breach of peace, possession of a controlled substance in plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• River K. Mitchell, 24, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 4