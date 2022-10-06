SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:57 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 6:20 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Avon Street, 9:22 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1400 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 11:38 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:09 p.m.
Wednesday
• Odor investigation, 800 block West Burkitt Street, 10:08 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 2:38 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 4000 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
• Unauthorized burning, 2400 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:43 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 90 and North Main Street, 7:43 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:49 a.m.
• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 3:33 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, North Main Street, 6:48 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Fifth Street, 7:53 a.m.
• ALICE drill, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:43 a.m.
• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 8:53 a.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 9:51 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 10:02 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:40 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:20 a.m.
• Careless driver, Grinnell Plaza and Main Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:43 a.m.
• Animal incident, South Linden Avenue, 12:07 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, Coffeen Avenue, 12:37 p.m.
• Animal incident, Taylor Avenue, 12:56 p.m. Report of a crowing rooster. The owner has been contacted the crowing will be curbed or the rooster will be re-homed out of the area.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Fraud, East Fifth Street, 1:51 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 2:15 p.m.
• Dog at large, Burton Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Accident, South Main Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Parker Avenue, 3:15 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 3:55 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Shoot air gun, Paint Rock Drive, 5:47 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 6:29 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 6:38 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 7:05 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:27 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, North Main Street, 7:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:24 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:38 p.m.
• Bar check, North Gould Street, 10:16 p.m.
• Dispute all others, Mydland Road, 10:18 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:37 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:38 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Burglary cold, Industrial Road and North Main Street, 12:44 a.m.
• Burglary cold, Mydland Road, 12:44 a.m.
• Assist agency, Avoca Court, 12:45 a.m.
• Property destruction Highway 335, Big Horn, 8:15 a.m.
• Drug - other, Highway 14A, Dayton, 10:55 a.m.
• Hit and run, Country Club Lane, 11:25 a.m.
• Disturb peace, Dayton Street, Highway 14 West, mile marker 89, Ranchester, 12:27 p.m.
• Records only, Centennial Lane, 5:56 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 9:20 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Jaime Delgado-Flores, 32, Colorado, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Chloe W. Ellis, 26, Loveland, Colorado, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Timothy M. Goergen, 30, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Elvis P. Turnley, 44, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 1