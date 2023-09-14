SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:48 a.m.
• EMS assist, West Fifth Street and Adair Avenue, 4:06 p.m.
• EMS assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 5:18 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block North Dome Loop, 6:40 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Alarm; burglar, Decker Road, 6:20 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, Long Drive, 9:38 a.m.
• Animal welfare, East Brundage Lane, 9:50 a.m.
• Weed violation, Pheasant Place, 10:52 a.m.
• Warrant service, Marion Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 11:20 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Kingfisher Avenue, 11:41 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 11:51 a.m.
• DUS, Brooks Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Hit and run, West Brundage Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Animal injured, Loucks Street, 12:39 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 1:16 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Woodwind Drive, 1:36 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Burrows Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Sheridan area, 2:40 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 3:54 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Fifth Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Val Vista Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:09 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 5:27 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 6:21 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 6:47 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East College Avenue, 7:05 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:28 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:43 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 9:33 p.m.
• Cat violation, Colorado Street, 10:32 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Whitney Way, 10:59 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:30 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:30 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:41 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Welfare check, High View Road and Coffeen Avenue, 12:22 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Country Estates Drive, 12:04 p.m.
• K-9 sniff, Coffeen Avenue, 6:58 p.m.
• Records only, Highway 87 and Interstate 90 westbound, 7:35 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highway 14-16 westbound, 8:36 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:29 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Crystal R. Jenkins, 34, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 2