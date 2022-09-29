SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block Edwards Drive, 1:19 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Medical, Edwards Drive, 1:18 a.m.
• Animal found, Lewis Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Court/violation, Mydland Road, 8:11 a.m.
• Vicious dog, North Main Street, 8:43 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, North Gould Street, 9:30 a.m.
• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 10:04 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Avoca Place, 10:21 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Main Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, South Main Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 11:35 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 12:05 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 12:35 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:56 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Warren Avenue, 1:59 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:36 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 2:46 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Driving under the influence, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 3:21 p.m.
• Accident, Lewis Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Sugarland Drive, 3:57 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen AVenue, 4:13 p.m.
• Dog at large, Parker Avenue, 4:37 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 4:47 p.m.
• Simple assault, North Main Street, 6:06 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 6:43 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 7:15 p.m.
• Violation restraint, North Main Street, 7:20 p.m.
• Barking dog, Aspen Grove Drive, 7:24 p.m.
• Traffic stop, South Main Street, 8:46 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 8:47 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 9:19 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Park Street, 9:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 10:54 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 11:59 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 7:19 a.m.
• Hit and run, Soldier Creek Road and Beckton Road, 9:10 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Cox Valley Road, 9:47 a.m.
• Welfare check, River Rock Road, 10:48 a.m.
• Property destruction, South Main Street, 11:17 a.m.
• Warrant service, Double Eagle Drive, 11:26 a.m.
• Records only, Peno Road, 12:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 2:31 p.m.
• Dog bite, Coffeen Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
• Threat, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 7:48 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road and West 17th Street, 8:04 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Allen Adams, 49, address not listed, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Mark J. Anthony, 53, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant, interfere with officer, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Carlow S. Birdinground, 21, Lodge Grass, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Nicole M. Goodman, 39, Fresno, California, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Christopher L. May, 45, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incidents, interfere with officer, circuit court; disorderly conduct public intox, municipal court; arrested by SPD
• Mindy S. Schwartz, 43, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Evan Wallace, 43, Lodge Grass, Montana, fail to appear warrant, out of county court, arresting agency not listed
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7
Number of releases for the previous day: 5