SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 12:30 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 6:38 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block North Main Street, 7 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, Fort Road and North Main Street, 7:57 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 1:51 a.m.
• 911 hang up, Sugarland Drive, 4:29 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 8 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 8:03 a.m.
• Careless driver, Long Drive, 8:10 a.m.
• Bicycle theft, Bender Lane, 8:11 a.m.
• Animal found, Turner Lane, 8:13 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:55 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:09 a.m.
• Harassment, Sheridan area, 9:15 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Sumner Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Dog bite, Idaho Avenue, 11:48 a.m.
• Fraud, South Thurmond Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Damaged property, Holmes Avenue, 11:56 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:36 p.m.
• Lost child, South Canby Street, 1:45 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive 3:50 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 6:23 p.m.
• Careless driver, Ash Avenue, 6:53 p.m.
• Drug activity, West Fifth Street, 6:59 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Main Street, 7:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:07 p.m.
• Assault; simple, North Main Street, 8:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Carrington Street, 8:51 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Whitney Street, 8:57 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheri Lane, 9:18 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Fifth Street, 11:28 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Carrington Street, 11:32 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Assist agency, Highway 87, 7:09 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Trish Drive, 11:50 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Valley View Drive, 12:06 p.m.
• Accident, Omarr Avenue and West 15th Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street and East 17th Street, 7:59 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 8:23 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Riley Andrews, 42, Gladbrook, Iowa, courtesy hold; other jurisdiction, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Michael D. Carnley, 56, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2