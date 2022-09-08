Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Showers early becoming less numerous later in the day. Much cooler. High 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.