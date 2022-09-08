SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Structure fire, 50 block North Main Street, 6:41 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 9:41 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:43 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Structure fire, 50 block North Main Street, 6:41 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Welfare check, Second Avenue East, 2:11 a.m.
• Alarm;burglar, Commercial Avenue, 5:46 a.m.
• Structure fire, North Main Street, 6:41 a.m.
• Animal found, Heights Drive, 7:37 a.m.
• Careless driver, Clarendon Avenue, 7:59 a.m.
• Trespass warning, North Brooks Street, 9:36 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 10:11 a.m.
• Barking dog, Osprey Boulevard, 10:13 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 0:48 a.m.
• Dog at large, Edwards Drive, 11:06 a.m.
• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 11:16 a.m.
• Dog at large, Frackleton Street, 11:19 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:48 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 12:05 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Main STreet, 12:12 p.m.
• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 1:19 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen AVenue, 1:23 p.m.
• Threat, West Fifth Street, 1:37 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 1:52 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:56 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:57 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Driver license violation, West Alger Avenue, 4:40 p.m.
• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Fraud, Brock Avenue, 3:08 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:27 p.m.
• Theft cold, East Seventh Street, 5:31 pm.
• Panhandling, East Brundage Lane, 6:41 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Fleming Boulevard, 7:08 p.m.
• Fraud, Frackleton Street, 7:10 p.m.
• Driving under the influence, Fifth Street, 7:22 p.m.
• Threats;cold, North Main Street, 7:23 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 7:26 p.m.
• Mental subject, East Works Street, 8:44 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 10:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Threats;cold, Sherri View Drive, 6:28 a.m.
• Medical, Forest Service Road 15, milepost 1.5, Dayton, 7:05 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Red Grade Road, mile marker 9, Story, 7:29 a.m.
• Livestock loose, West 17th Street, 9:22 a.m.
• Fraud, Landon Lane, 11:03 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Woodland Park Road and Welton Lane, 12:11 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue and Woodland Park Road, 1:15 p.m.
• Civil, West 15th Street, 1:36 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Higby Road, 2:26 p.m.
• Identity theft, Timber Drive, Ranchester, 3:09 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Decker Road, Highway 338, mile marker 5, 5:52 p.m.
• Animal injured, Cedar Lane, 6:46 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Willow Street, Big Horn, 8:22 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 West, mile marker 84, Dayton, 9:37 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 10:59 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Monarch Road, Ranchester, 11:37 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Joel A. Huston, 37, Cheyenne, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• David E. Snyders, 62, address not listed, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 6