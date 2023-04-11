SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 500 block Lewis Street, 3:55 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 300 block West Burkitt Street, 7:46 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Indecent exposure, Beaver Street, 1:23 a.m.
• Threat, Long Drive, 8:30 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 8:35 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:36 a.m.
• ALICE drill, Hill Pond Drive, 8:42 a.m.
• Reckless driver, Sheridan area, 9:12 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Pioneer Road, 9:31 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:03 a.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 11:01 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 11:05 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 11:44 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Gould Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 1:34 p.m.
• Public contact, Dome Loop, 2:09 p.m.
• Animal incident, Bellevue Avenue, 2:27 p.m.
• Dog at large, Long Drive, 2:32 p.m.
• Stalking, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
• Accident, North Brooks Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Assault; simple, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:15 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Creekside Lane, 4:30 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 13th Street, 4:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 5:11 p.m.
• Dispute, South Main Street, 5:18 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, South Carrington Street, 5:29 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 6:23 p.m.
• Mental subject, East Montana Street, 8:58 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:07 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Fifth Street, 9:37 p.m.
• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 10:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:57 p.m.
• Harassment, West 12th Street, 11:16 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Alarm; burglar, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 9:47 a.m.
• Theft; cold, West 17th Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Highway 335, Big Horn, 12:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, Big Horn, 1:39 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 343, mile marker, 3, Dayton, 8:16 p.m.
• Domestic, Beckton Street, Dayton, 10:50 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Daniel McCaslin, 28, Harbor, Washington, possession of a controlled substance; plant form, compulsory auto insurance, expired registration, DWUI, speeding, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Nina Sanders, 25, For McDowell, Arizona, DWUS, possession of marijuana, expired registration, compulsory auto insurance, speeding, circuit court, arrested by WHP
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 5