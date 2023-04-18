SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 7:38 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block South Sheridan Avenue, 9:23 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Medical assist, 1900 block Yonkee Avenue, 8:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Dog at large, East Brundage Street, 7:50 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:19 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 10:03 a.m.
• Breach of peace, Highland Avenue, 10:13 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 12:14 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:03 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Animal bite, Sugarland Drive, 1:31 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:26 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:47 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Frank Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Accident, Highland Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
• Accident, Swan Street, 4:05 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
• Found property, Mydland Road, 5:07 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Whitney Way, 5:41 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 6:33 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 6:47 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 7:24 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Alger Avenue, 11:06 p.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 11:25 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
JAIL
Today
• Reports not available at press time.