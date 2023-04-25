SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:30 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 800 block Sibley Circle, 1:24 p.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block Airport Road, 2:48 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
• Medical assist, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:35 a.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
• Domestic, Sugarland Drive, 12:53 a.m.
• Drug; other, West 12th Street, 8:29 a.m.
• Public contact, Phoenix Avenue, 9:09 a.m.
• Court/violation, Grinnell Plaza, 9:25 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Park Drive, 9:37 a.m.
• Welfare check, Park Street, 9:45 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Canfield Street, 9:48 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 a.m.
• Found property, Sumner Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Traffic stop, Val Vista Street, 10:24 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 10:58 a.m.
• Traffic control, Sugarland Drive, 11:09 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Fifth Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:58 a.m.
• Animal found, Taylor Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle; cold, Whitney Way, 2:06 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, Clarendon Avenue, 2:28 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 3:28 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Domestic, Emerson Street, 4:25 p.m.
• Child restraint, Brundage Lane, 4:37 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 4:54 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 7:15 p.m.
• Vandalism; cold, East Brundage Lane, 7:46 p.m.
• Dog at large, Long Drive, 8:14 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Whitney Way, 8:58 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 9:22 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Strahan Parkway, 9:29 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:34 p.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 9:50 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
• DUI, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 8:28 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Meade Creek Road, 11:31 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 5:18 p.m.
• Found property, North Piney Road, Banner, 6:52 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Hidden Hills Road, 11:49 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
• Jonathan Gall, 36, failure to appear warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Payton O. Garner, 48, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Lukas Hoover, 39, Fruita, Colorado, breach of peace, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Jade Roundstone, 29, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Sarah A. Snyder, 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• William J. Twite, 58, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6
Number of releases for the previous day: 9