SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 1:23 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 7:58 a.m.
• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 8:25 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:31 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:31 a.m.
• False reporting, Long Drive, 8:55 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 9:59 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:42 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:42 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 11:05 a.m.
• Vicious dog, South Linden Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 3 p.m.
• Crime stopper, Gillette Street, 3:49 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 4:06 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 5:07 p.m.
• Loud music, East Heald Street, 5:25 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Kurtz Drive, 7:41 p.m.
• Dog at large, De Smet Avenue, 7:57 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 9:21 p.m.
• Animal injured, East Ridge Road, 10:28 p.m.
• Battery, West Fifth Street, 11:36 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Damaged property, Decker Road, 8:56 a.m.
• Assist agency, Lewis Street, 9:02 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Woodland Park Road, 10:59 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road and Lower Hideaway Lane, 9:34 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Jordan L. Brite, 18, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident (2), arrested by SPD
• Daniel I. Duff, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Elysa J. Hall-Prescher, 31, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Cory A. Morton, 29, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Johnathan D. Perry, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Delayne Renner, 40, Worland, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Trent Satterthwait, 38, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Paul M. Valdez, 47, Ranchester, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8
Number of releases for the previous day: 6