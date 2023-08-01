SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Structure fire, 500 block East Loucks Street, 12:03 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1600 block South Mountain View Drive, 2:24 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Broadway Street, 4:54 a.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block Airport Road, 10:05 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• EMS assist, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:26 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Loud music, Avoca Place, 12:09 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Beaver Street, 1:06 a.m.
• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 6:48 a.m.
• Animal found, Bryant Street, 8:02 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:26 a.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 9:34 a.m.
• Accident, Grinnell Plaza, 10:07 a.m.
• Dispute, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:16 a.m.
• Fraud, East Fifth Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Hit and run, Thurmond Street, 10:35 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 11:33 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Heartland Drive, 11:36 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 11:51 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:21 p.m.
• Weed violation, Wyoming Avenue, 12:39 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Custer Street, 1:04 a.m.
• Weapons purchase, Broadway Street, 1:18 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 1:39 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Clarendon Avenue, 2:18 p.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, West Loucks Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 3:22 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Bellevue Avenue, 4:36 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:08 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 6:16 p.m.
• Theft; cold, South Main Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 6:53 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:20 p.m.
• Welfare check, Skyview West, 8:20 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Huntington Street, 8:22 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:43 p.m.
• Harassment, Willow Trail, 9:25 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 9:32 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 10:02 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 10:26 p.m.
• Animal injured, Taylor Avenue, 10:28 p.m.
• Alarm, Broadway Street, 10:38 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 10:44 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:42 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Coffeen Avenue, 2:18 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 9:43 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 9:51 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 10:11 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:53 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:34 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
• Warrant service, Wyoming Avenue, 12:15 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Long Drive, 1:10 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Long Drive, 1:13 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Long Drive, 1:18 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Long Drive, 1:24 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, North Main Street, 3:09 p.m.
• Lost child, Beaver street, 3:16 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
• DUI, Sheridan Avenue, 3:46 p.m.
• Animal welfare, South Gould Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Cleveland Avenue, 6:25 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 7:57 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Illinois Street, 8:15 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
• Fire; other, Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Ash Avenue, 9:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:31 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:36 p.m.
• Minor in possession, West Fifth Street, 11:14 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:24 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:25 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Illinois Street, 11:28 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:43 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 7:37 a.m.
• Civil standby, Illinois Street, 8:05 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Marion Court, 8:44 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Ridge Road, 12:24 p.m.
• Animal, South Jefferson Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Wyoming Avenue, 3:15 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 4:05 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, North Gould Street, 4:25 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 4:51 p.m.
• Hit and run, Clarendon Avenue, 5:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, Dunnuck Street, 6:08 p.m.
• Follow up, Sixth Avenue East, 8:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Sixth Street, 8:23 p.m.
Monday
• Structure fire, East Loucks Street, 12:02 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 12:22 a.m.
• DUI, Sibley Circle, 2:53 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Holmes Avenue, 7:23 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 8:08 a.m.
• Barking dog, Sumner Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Victoria Street, 10:!2 a.m.
• Fraud, West Loucks Street, 10:40 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 10:50 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Marion Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 11:07 a.m.
• DUS, West Fifth Street, 11:11 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, East Brundage Street, 11:23 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:28 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Brooks Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Accident, Marion Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Big Horn Avenue, 12:26 p.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 1:21 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Dana Avenue, 1:24 p.m.
• Dispute, Kentucky Avenue, 1:31 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Grinnell Plaza, 2:38 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Animal found, 13th Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
• Loud music, Dunnuck Street, 6:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 6:38 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Main Street, 6:44 p.m.
• Warrant service, Dunnuck Street, 6:46 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 7:49 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 7:59 p.m.
• DUS, Elk Street, 8:06 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Illinois Street, 8:27 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Loucks Street, 8:56 p.m.
• Drug activity, East Works Street, 9:07 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Wesco Court, 9:38 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 11:03 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Works Street, 11:09 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 11:24 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:50 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:53 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 11:55 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Fraud, Tongue Canyon Road, 7:59 a.m.
• Damaged property, Folly Ranch, Red Grade, 9:46 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Trail 628, 12:14 p.m.
• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 1:38 p.m.
• Fraud, Jim Creek Road, Banner, 1:45 p.m.
• Damaged property, Omarr Avenue, 1:46 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Hickory Avenue, 2:08 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 3:55 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Troon Place, 6:04 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Decker Road, 9:16 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Allen Avenue, 11 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Luis C. Fuentes, 34, Sheridan, DWUS, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Barbara J. Hayes, 34, Sheridan, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Steven R. Johnson, 70, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 40
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 8