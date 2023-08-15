SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 2500 block West Fifth Street, 3:50 a.m.
• Possible hay bale fire, Heartland Drive, 1:59 p.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 9:15 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 11:16 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 1:29 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Lookout Point Drive, 4:40 a.m.
• Sog at large, East Brundage Lane, 5:55 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:23 a.m.
• Dog at large, Holmes Avenue, 7:57 a.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 10:43 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:05 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 1:45 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 2:38 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:41 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 3:56 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
• Weed violation, Broadway Street, 4:17 p.m.
• Warrant service, Sixth Avenue East, 4:21 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Thurmond Street, 5:02 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Works Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 5:04 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Illinois Street, 5:59 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 6:18 p.m.
• Fraud, Huntington Street, 10:31 p.m.
• Drug activity, Smith Street, 10:36 p.m.
• Littering, Broadway Street, 10:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Alarm, Green Meadows Drive, 8:15 a.m.
• Accident, East Ridge Road, 5:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 23, 6:16 p.m.
• Civil, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:18 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Robert E. Bronson, 61, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Coy D. Payne, 54, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 6