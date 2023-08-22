SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block North Gould Street, 8:32 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 100 block West Seventh Street, 2:28 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Vehicle fire; false alarm, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 17, 3:16 p.m.
• Grass fire, Indian Paintbrush Road, 6:15 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 6:38 a.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 7:39 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:51 a.m.
• Theft; cold, First Avenue West, 9:43 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 9:50 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 10:18 a.m.
• Damaged property, Monte Vista Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Warrant service, West Nebraska Street, 12:30 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Animal incident, East Loucks Street, 1 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Paintbrush Drive, 1:53 p.m.
• Dispute, Smith Street, 2 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Sheridan area, 2:05 p.m.
• Drug destruction, West 12th Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Crook Street, 2:15 p.m.
• Open door, North Main Street, 2:22 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 4:46 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Brundage Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Accident, Sioux Street, 4:58 p.m.
• Theft; cold, North Main Street, 6 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:56 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 7:05 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 7:37 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 9:12 p.m.
• Dog at large, Frackleton Street, 9:56 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Heartland Drive, 10:10 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Thurmond Street, 11:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Lost property, Dornoch Drive, 11:06 a.m.
• Fraud, West Loucks Street, 11:52 a.m.
• Records only, Highway 335, Big Horn, 1:20 p.m.
• Damaged property, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 2:26 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Tepee Trail, Story, 3:06 p.m.
• Warrant service, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 7:08 p.m.
• Fight, West 13th Street, 9:32 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Kayte M. Alley, 32, Sheridan, driving without Interlock divide, compulsory auto insurance, vehicle registration required, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Zachery Belish, 47, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Matheus C. Roberts, 22, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 4