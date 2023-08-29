SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 7:34 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 9:17 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 10:40 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 4:06 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 6:12 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 7:22 a.m.
• Dog bite, West Fifth Street, 9:20 a.m.
• Dispute, Mydland Road, 9:46 a.m.
• Animal incident, North Jefferson Street, 9:48 a.m.
• Cat trap, Blue Sky Court, 9:58 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, 10:53 a.m.
• Welfare check, Airport Road, 10:56 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Whitney Commons, 11:12 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fourth Street, 11:22 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Frank Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Embezzlement, North Gould Street, 12:53 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Fraud, Holmes Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, Kilbourne Street, 1:59 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 3:26 p.m.
• Runaway, Mydland Road, 3:52 p.m.
• Found property, Broadway Street, 3:54 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Spaulding Street, 5:12 p.m.
• Missing person, Dunnuck Street, 5:21 p.m.
• Cat violation, Spaulding Street, 9:36 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:57 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 11:21 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Abandoned vehicle, River Road, Dayton, 7:14 a.m.
• Accident, Interstate 90, mile marker 16, 9:07 a.m.
• Dog bite, Cross Creek Court, 9:32 a.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 33, 10:40 a.m.
• Medical, Clear Creek, County Road 70, Clearmont, 10:44 a.m.
• Domestic choking, Black Mountain Road, mile marker 2, Dayton, 12:14 p.m.
• Citizen assist, River Road, Dayton, 1:11 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Cox Valley Road, 5:15 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 5