SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 1400 De Smet Avenue, 5:45 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 8:32 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 1400 block O'Dell Court, 10:34 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 26, 10:54 a.m.
• Elevator rescue, 50 block North Main Street, 11:47 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:53 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block Avon Street, 2:03 p.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block Clarendon Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
• EMS assist, 50 block Bellevue Avenue, 7:25 p.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block Huntington Street, 11:09 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Traffic complaint, Holly Ponds Drive, 12:36 a.m.
• Alarm, Ridgeway Avenue, 6:51 a.m.
• Weapons purchased, Broadway Street, 7 a.m.
• Medical, South Thurmond Street, 8:18 a.m.
• Public contact, East Woodland Park, 9:05 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Sheridan Memorial Hospital emergency room, 9:49 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Whitney Way, 10 a.m.
• Accident, South Gould Street, 11:51 a.m.
• Assist agency, Lewis Street, 11:52 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 12:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, College Meadow Drive, 12:41 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Whitney Way, 1:16 p.m.
• Accident, Illinois, 1:54 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 2:54 p.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Street, 4:04 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 6:31 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Fort Road, 7:45 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 8:01 p.m.
• Hit and run, Dana Avenue, 8:12 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 9:26 p.m.
• Harassment, Avoca Place, 9:30 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 9:39 p.m.
• Driving under the influence, citizen report, Burkitt Street, 9:48 p.m.
• Animal found, East Brundage LAne, 9:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:50 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 12:12 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:12 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Main Street, 4:08 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:56 a.m.
• Barking dog, Omarr Avenue, 9:33 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, Joe Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Avoca Avenue, 11:09 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
• Snow removal, Avoca Avenue, 12:01 p.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Accident, West Brundage Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Trespass progress, Coffeen Avenue, 2:12 p.m.
• Runaway, Pheasant Draw Road, 2:31 p.m.
• Careless driver, Sheridan Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:05 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 3:09 pm.
• Animal welfare, Sugarland Drive, 3:25 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Big Horn AVenue, 3:50 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 5:21 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, North Main sTreet, 7:20 p.m.
• Registration violation, College Avenue 7:28 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Park Drive, 8:22 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Gladstone Street, 9:16 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen AVenue, 9:59 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:51 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen AVenue, 11:59 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 12:07 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:20 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Brooks Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Assist agency, coffeen Avenue, 8:01 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:04 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:22 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 9:04 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 11:57 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 1:47 p.m.
• Animal found, Big Horn AVenue, 3:33 p.m.
• Accident, Broadway Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Jefferson Street, 4:30 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 5:51 p.m.
• Animal found, Horn Road, 9:20 p.m.
• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 9:45 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 p.m.
Monday
• Drugs/possession, Sherman Avenue, 8:12 a.m.
• Accident, Works Street, 8:48 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Scott Street, 8:49 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 10:14 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:31 a.m.
• Shoplifting, East Brundage Lane, 11:57 a.m.
• Threat, Long Drive, 1:46 p.m.
• Rape cold, West Burkitt Street, 3:16 p.m.
• Assist agency, Brundage Lane, 3:25 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, Fifth Street, 5:53 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 6:23 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Whitney Way, 6:56 p.m.
• Accident, South Mountain View, 7:08 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Main Street, 7:36 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Bluebird Lane, 8:02 p.m.
• Family dispute, Omarr Avenue, 11:50 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 A, Dayton, 9:52 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 26, 10:51 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 4 p.m.
• Medical, Big Goose Road, 5:51 p.m.
• DUI, Fish Hatchery Road and Lodore Avenue, Banner, 11:55 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Reesa Green, 34, possession of a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 3