SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 300 block East Works Street, 12:18 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Dog at large, Gould Street, 7:12 a.m.
• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 7:55 a.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Second West Parkway, 8:44 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 8:57 a.m.
• Assist agency, Frank Street, 9:06 a.m.
• Accident, North Gould Street, 11:07 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Gladstone Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Victoria Street, 12:27 p.m.
• Harassment, O'Dell Court, 12:33 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:39 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Court, 1:09 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:16 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Marion Street, 1:32 p.m.
• Damaged property, Sugarland Drive, 1:37 p.m.
• Accident, Gladstone Street, 2:03 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:24 p.m.
• Careless driver, North Gould Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue, 4:02 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 4:52 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Court papers delivered, East Works Street, 5:21 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 6:44 p.m.
• Removal of subject, West Works Street, 8:34 p.m.
• Stalking, East Brundage Lane, 9:19 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Ponderosa Drive, 9:27 p.m.
• Open container, Main Street, 10:41 p.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 10:55 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Carrington Street, 10:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Medical, Smith Creek Drive, Dayton, 7:14 a.m.
• Fraud, Taylor Avenue, 8:35 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, West 13th Street, 11:50 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 87 and Highway 335, 3:01 p.m.
• Medical, Third Avenue and Main Street, Dayton, 4:18 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Brian D. Derosa, 47, Greybull, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Charles Little, 53, use/under influence of drugs, interfering with an officer, careless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shane W. Merkey, 30, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, driving without Interlock device, careless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jerry Moore, 35, Gillette, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dylan I. Shelton, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 8