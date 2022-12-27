SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 800 block Clarendon Avenue, 10:05 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 300 block Bryant Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Carbon monoxide incident, 800 block Lincoln Drive, 11:58 a.m.
• Activated sprinkler system, 200 block Brinton Road, 12:32 p.m.
• EMS assist, 700 block Long Drive, 1:06 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 6:03 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 7:28 p.m.
Saturday
• Activated smoke alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:59 a.m.
• Carbon monoxide incident, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:25 a.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block East Second Street, 1:33 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 4:04 p.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block South Water Street, 5:39 p.m.
Sunday
• EMS assist, 400 block Airport Road, 6:14 p.m.
Monday
• EMS assist, 2000 South Sheridan Avenue, 6:33 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Broadway Street, 11:05 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 11:54 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1200 block Park Drive, 8:24 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
Monday
• EMS assist, 500 block Fort Road, 8:14 a.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 12:15 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Olympus Drive, 12:46 a.m.
• Motorist assist, West 12th Street, 1:32 a.m.
• Shoplifting Coffeen Avenue, 7:56 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:33 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:22 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 10:37 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
• Trespass warning, West Brundage Street, 11:22 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12 p.m.
• Accident, Dow Street, 12:33 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 12:53 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:28 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Illinois Street, 2:22 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Lookout Point, 4:32 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 4:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 6:24 p.m.
• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:10 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:12 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:54 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 11:05 p.m.
Saturday
• Warrant service, North Brooks Street, 2:12 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
• Animal incident, Brundage Lane, 8:35 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Omarr Avenue, 8:46 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Dunnuck Street, 10:01 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dunnuck Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Driver's license violation, North Main Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 12:20 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Barking dog, Paintbrush Drive, 1:06 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Pond Drive, 1:32 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Accident delayed, East Brundage Lane, 4:01 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Meadowlark Lane, 4:17 p.m.
• Shots, Demple Street, 4:49 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 5:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Custer Street, 6:45 p.m.
• Hit and run, Val Vista Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Custer Street, 7:14 p.m.
• Public contact, Strahan Parkway, 7:18 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Avenue, 7:36 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Kelly Drive, 7:58 p.m.
Sunday
• Alarm, South Main Street, 7:57 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Sixth Street, 9:18 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 11:50 a.m.
• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:37 p.m.
• Animal dead, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:23 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 3:53 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Main Street, 7:13 p.m.
• Criminal entry, South Canby Street, 7:22 p.m.
• Accident, East Colorado Street, 7:36 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 9:54 p.m.
Monday
• Found property, Dunnuck Street, 6:12 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:04 a.m.
• Damaged property, Works Street, 8:13 a.m.
• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 9:18 a.m.
• Medical, Long Drive, 9:28 a.m.
• Child restraint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
• Found property, Linden Avenue, 9:58 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:20 a.m.
• Open door, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:23 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:25 a.m.
• Hit and run, Long Drive, 12:01 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 12:40 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Avoca Avenue, 1:02 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Avoca Place, 1:07 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Val Vista Street, 1:43 p.m.
• DUI citizen report: Main Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Ash Avenue, 2:40 p.m.
• DUS, North Brooks Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 6:19 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Strahan Parkway, 7:04 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, East Brundage Lane, 7:16 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 7:52 p.m.
• Death investigation, Park Drive, 8:24 p.m.
• Open door, Holmes Avenue, 9:13 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 9:39 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious circumstance, Beatty Gulch Road, 2:24 a.m.
• Alarm, Brinton Road, 12:22 p.m.
• Fraud, Adkins Street, 5:32 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 10:47 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 East, 11:26 p.m.
Saturday
• DUI citizen report, Decker Road and Highway 338, mile marker 4, 12:45 a.m.
• Domestic, Jolovich Drive, Dayton, 3:58 a.m.
• Driver's license violation, North Main Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Records only, North Main Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Records only, West 17th Street, 4:20 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, East Brundage Lane, 4:26 p.m.
Sunday
• Criminal entry, Kleiber Drive, Dayton, 11:47 a.m.
• Harassment, McNally Lane, 5:33 p.m.
• Civil, Railway Street, Clearmont, 7:17 p.m.
• Assist agency, Keahey Lane, 11 p.m.
Monday
• Civil dispute, Taylor Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 7:28 p.m.
• Fight, Big Horn Avenue, 8:02 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• No arrests reported.
Saturday
• Tia S. Camrud, 37, Dayton, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Dylan J. Florez, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday-Monday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 2
Number of releases over the weekend: 1