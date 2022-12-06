SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 900 block Sumner Street, 6 p.m.
• Fluid cleanup, East Brundage Street and Coffeen Avenue, 6:29 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Battery, Illinois Street, 4:48 a.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Clark Circle, 8:03 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:40 a.m.
• Accident, Whitney Street, 8:40 a.m.
• Harassment, North Gould Street, 9:37 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:51 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Linden Avenue, 10:09 a.m.
• Drug activity, Wrench Drive, 10:32 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Victoria Street, 11:16 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Alger Avenue, 12:02 p.m.
• Accident, 10th Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 1:29 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:48 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 2:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 2:03 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Exeter Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
• Fraud, Gladstone Street, 2:21 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 2:51 p.m.
• Hit and run, Long Drive, 3:04 p.m.
• Accident; delayed, East Brundage Lane, 3:09 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sagebrush Drive, 3:28 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Trespass; cold, East Eighth Street, 4:47 p.m.
• Dog at large, Loucks Street, 5:05 p.m.
• Dog at large, Works Street, 5:24 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 5:28 p.m.
• Domestic, West 10th Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Animal injured, North Main Street, 5:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, Main Street, 6:13 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:19 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 8:29 p.m.
• DUI, South Main Street, 10:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 West, Ranchester, 1 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Piney Road, Banner, 9:17 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 10:08 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 1:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Heather Hill Lane, Big Horn, 4:14 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Loyd G. Belus, 31, Arvada, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Bowe P. Colohan, 26, Sheridan, DWUI, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 7