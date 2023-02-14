SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:23 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 200 block North Main Street, 10:18 a.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block Railway Street, 3:41 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious person, Absaraka Street, 2:50 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 7:28 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Thurmond Street, 7:29 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 7:55 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Whitney Street, 8:12 a.m.
• Welfare check, Ridge Road, 8:59 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 a.m.
• Snow removal, Pheasant Place, 9:39 a.m.
• Medical, East Loucks Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 10:43 a.m.
• Assist agency, Adair Avenue, 11:20 a.m.
• Child abuse; cold, West 12th Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:45 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Kroe Lane, 12:40 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:52 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sparrow Hawk Road, 1:59 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:01 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Fraud, West Brundage Street, 3:41 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 3:52 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 4:02 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:37 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Poplar Trail, 4:37 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:38 p.m.
• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Kelly Drive, 5:08 p.m.
• Careless driver, Victoria Street, 5:51 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 6:31 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 7:01 p.m.
• Accident, Whitney Way, 7:28 p.m.
• Threat, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Domestic, Heather Lane, 7:43 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Creek Road, 8:04 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue and Highway 87, mile marker 27, 8:17 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Holli L. Ingalls, 48, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Cody R. Johnston, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brain S. Likes, 52, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 4