SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 400 block NB Avenue, 10:20 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:27 a.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 1:13 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Gould Street, 2:31 a.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 2:42 a.m.
• Barking dog, Olympus Drive, 4:50 a.m.
• Structure fire, North Brooks Street, 8:30 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Canby Street, 12:49 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:06 p.m.
• Animal found, Big Horn Avenue, 1:51 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Indecent exposure, Big Horn Avenue, 6:07 p.m.
• Dog at large, Exeter Avenue, 7:40 p.m.
• Animal found, Main Street, 8:50 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Delphi Avenue, 9:02 p.m.
Monday
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:27 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Sibley Circle, 8:54 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:11 a.m.
• Harassment, South Canby Street, 9:28 a.m.
• Accident, Decker Road, 10:37 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Delphi Avenue, 10:44 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Motorist assist, South Main Street, 11:23 a.m.
• Theft; cold, NB Avenue, 11:43 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Village Lane, 1:18 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, Sheridan area, 2:02 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 2:24 p.m.
• Dog at large, Shoshone Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Weapons purchase, East Brundage Lane, 3:27 p.m.
• Careless driver, Victoria Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Leopard Street, 5:12 p.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Big Horn Avenue, 5:31 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:06 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Park Street, 7:14 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:08 p.m.
• Accident, Burkitt Street, 8:13 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 8:31 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 9:30 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 11:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious person, Avoca Avenue, 2:53 a.m.
• Harassment, H Street, Ranchester, 10:42 a.m.
• Theft of service, Coffeen Avenue, 12:06 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Beatty Gulch Road, 2:37 p.m.
• Harassment, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 4:47 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 5:59 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Tonia R. Barr, 48, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 2