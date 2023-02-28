SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 400 block Airport Road, 7:01 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block Pioneer Road, 9:57 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 12:02 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:19 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Prowler, East Seventh Street, 3:24 a.m.
• Road hazard, Loucks Street, 7:08 a.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 7:18 a.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:57 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, Lewis Street, 8:11 a.m.
• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 8:47 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Scott Street, 10:07 a.m.
• Hit and run, Whitney Way, 10:15 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Works Street, 10:33 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:17 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Violation of restraining order, North Main Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 12:07 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Drug; other, Long Drive, 1 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Zone-based policy violation, Coffeen Avenue, 2 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Warren Avenue, 2:23 p.m.
• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 2:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 4:08 p.m.
• Warrant service, Avoca Place, 4:34 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Eighth Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Canby Street, 7:49 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:21 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Emerson Street, 11:17 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, Time Drive, 10:38 a.m.
• Sex battery; cold, West 13th Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Fraud, Metz Road, 3:25 p.m.
• Medical, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 4:29 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 16, Ranchester, 6:36 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Fort Road, 7:13 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Tate J. Anderson, 32, Kaycee, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Joshua L. Gibson, 44, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Stephen L. Hall, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Thomas J. Hall, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant (2), municipal court, district court, arrested by SPD
• Holli L. Ingalls, 48, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 11