SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Activated smoke detector, 1400 block North Heights Lane, 4:02 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1000 block Clarendon Avenue, 5:39 a.m.
• Activated smoke detector, 1200 block Delphi Avenue, 10:27 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 11:22 a.m.
• EMS assist, 700 block Long Drive, 4:52 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• 911 hang up, Hi Tech Drive, 5:37 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Ridgeway Avenue, 6:17 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:31 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Carrington Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Sixth Street, 11:21 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West 11th Street, 12:07 p.m.
• Found property, West Brundage Lane, 12:09 p.m.
• Found property, Beaver Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Laclede Street, 1:47 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Laclede Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Bellevue Avenue, 3:11 p.m.
• Careless driver, Third Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Harassment, Long Drive, 4:33 p.m.
• Theft; cold, West Loucks Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 7 p.m.
• Animal found, Laclede Street, 7:20 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Long Drive, 7:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, Avon Street, 8:15 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Arapahoe Street, 8:17 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 3, Parkman, 1:45 a.m.
• Missing person, Steamboat Rock, Dayton, 6:26 a.m.
• Threats; cold, Highland Avenue, 8:39 a.m.
• Records only, Whitetail Lane, 9:08 a.m.
• Death investigation, Kleiber Drive, Dayton, 9:58 a.m.
• Records only, North Piney Road, Banner, 11:10 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 12:21 p.m.
• Fraud, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 3:15 p.m.
• Welfare check, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 5:11 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Gary R. Davitt, 52, Roundup, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 7