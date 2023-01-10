SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:55 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:23 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block Park Drive, 1:33 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Mental subject, Main Street, 6:06 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 8:16 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:16 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 9:24 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, East Brundage Lane, 11:20 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Swan Street, 12:36 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Long Drive, 1:15 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Long Drive, 1:30 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:59 p.m.
• Assist agency, Stevens Avenue, 2:05 p.m.
• Found property, Burkitt Street, 2:13 p.m.
• Welfare check, Colorado Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 4 p.m.
• Hit and run, South Thurmond Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Omarr Avenue, 6:06 p.m.
• Theft; cold, West 12th Street, 6:53 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 9:30 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Bowman Avenue, 10:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Drug activity, Sawmill Road, Dayton, 8:29 a.m.
• Records only, Green Meadows Drive, 2:07 p.m.
• Warrant service, Stevens Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
• 911 hang up, George Crook Lane, 9:37 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Camie J. Kethman, 36, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Adrian Rios, 47, Sheridan, conspiracy to deliver controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Mia M. Wilson, 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 4