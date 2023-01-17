SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 700 block Harrison Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 1:42 p.m.
• EMS assist, 800 block Olympus Drive, 1:53 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 11:21 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Dog at large, Dunnuck Street, 7:36 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Assist agency, Dana Avenue, 10:14 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Mental subject, Long Drive, 11:19 a.m.
• Simple assault, Spaulding Street, 11:26 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 12:33 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 12:37 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Memorial, 12:43 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 12:45 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th street, 12:53 p.m.
• Lost property, South Main Street, 1:05 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Alger Ave., 1:15 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 1:25 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Lewis Street, 1:46 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, Long Drive, 3:34 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Main Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:40 p.m.
• Driving under the influence, Sheridan area, 9:39 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 10 p.m.
• Traffic control, East Brundage Street, 10:18 p.m.
• Phone harassment, West Burkitt Street, 10:18 p.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 10:35 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sagebrush Drive, 10:47 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 11:14 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:14 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:14 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan Avenue, 11:52 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:21 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 1:40 a.m.
• Theft cold, Mydland Road, 2:03 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 2:25 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Brooks Street, 2:39 a.m.
• Fraud, West Mountain View Drive, 7:41 a.m.
• Medical, Avoca Place, 9:21 a.m.
• Vicious dog, West Fifth Street, 9:33 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 11:38 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 3:27 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 4:32 p.m.
• Custody dispute, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:02 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Broadway Street, 6:52 p.m.
• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 7:13 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Jefferson Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Eighth Street, 8:11 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Thomas Drive, 8:29 p.m.
• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 8:37 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 9:53 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:07 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:10 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 11:53 p.m.
Sunday
• Public intoxication, Worsk Street, 12:31 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen AVenue, 12:36 a.m.
• Public intoxication, West Alger Avenue, 1:04 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Grinnell Plaza, 1:24 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Brooks Street, 1:54 a.m.
• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 2:03 a.m.
• Joyriding, North Brooks Street, 2:17 a.m.
• DUI, North Brooks Street, 3:03 a.m.
• Mental subject, North MAin STreet, 4:17 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Court, 8:24 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Kooi Street, 8:45 a.m.
• Dog at large, Long Drive, 9:18 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
• Open door, Gladstone Street, 12:48 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Industrial Road, 1:08 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:47 p.m.
• Threats;cold, Harrison Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 3:33 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 10:15 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:54 p.m.
Monday
• Vehicle parking, Kendrick Park, 7:36 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avon Street, 9:50 a.m.
• North Main Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Broadway Street, 11:45 a.m.
• Park Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Animal incident, East Seventh Street, 12:33 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 1:01 p.m.
• Drug activity, West 11th Street, 2:27 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 3:25 p.m.
• Trespass warking, West Burkitt Street, 4:08 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:41 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 8:41 p.m.
• Drug activity, Sugarland Drive, 9:09 pm.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 10:29 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main STreet, 11:29 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Livestock loose, Soldier Creek Road, 9:18 a.m.
• Accident, Highway 87, Banner, 9:29 a.m.
• Execution of warrant, Dana Avenue, 9:55 a.m.
• Family dispute, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 11:03 a.m.
• Animal incident, Bird Farm Road, 12:17 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Main Street, Dayton, 5:37 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 2:53 a.m.
• Civil standby, Beckton Street, DAyton, 8:23 a.m.
• Damaged property, Wolf Creek Road, mile marker 1.5, Ranchester, 12:52 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Highway 335, mile marker 4, 1:42 p.m.
• Trespass progress, Bird Farm Road, 11:-1 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, Ranchester, 11:04 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious vehicle, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 12:44 a.m.
• Citizen dispute, Upper Road, 1:07 p.m.
• Found property, Highland Avenue and Woodworth Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Welfare check, Skyline Drive, 8:37 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90, exit 33, westbound, 10:13 p.m.
Monday
• Identity theft, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 2:14 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 8:21 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Red Grade Road, Story, 9:19 a.m.
• Domestic disturbance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:01 p.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 10:07 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Nicholas J. Bell, 24, Sheridan, DUI, compulsory auto insurance, speeding, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Derek M. Camp, 38, contempt of court/bench warrant, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Rocco J. English, 46, Mead, Colorado, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Dylan J. Florez, 24, Sheridan, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Korbin S. Florez, 29, Sheridan, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Katherine I. Ford, 45, Gillette, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by CCC
• Rebecca Syler, 71, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Kyle Jones, 29, Laurel, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Arlen H. Bruce, 31, Sheridan, destruction of property less than $500, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jorge Gonzalez, 45, Sheridan, no valid driver's license, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dylan S. Manzer, 33, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Andrew R. Rebarchek, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Monday
• David C. Briscoe, 20, Basin, use/under the influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 14
Number of releases over the weekend: 9