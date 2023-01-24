SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 200 block Smith Street, 9:55 a.m.
• EMS assist; cancelled, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:03 p.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block Idaho Avenue, 5:28 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 12:53 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Avoca Court, 12:53 a.m.
• Runaway, Omarr Avenue, 6:43 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Seventh Street, 7:26 a.m.
• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 8:30 a.m.
• Barking dog, Burton Street, 9:02 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Works Street, 9:55 a.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 11:19 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Dog at large, Skyview West Drive, 1:19 p.m.
• Custody dispute, East Woodland Park, 1:25 p.m.
• Drug; other, Coffeen Avenue, 1:25 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Bannock Drive, 2:08 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fourth Avenue East, 2:10 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fourth Avenue East, 2:47 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 3:18 p.m.
• Assist agency, Fourth Avenue East, 4:05 p.m.
• Fraud, Long Drive, 5:08 p.m.
• Custody dispute, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:24 p.m.
• Civil standby, Creekside Lane, 5:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 5:54 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 6:02 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 7:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avon Street, 8:14 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Schiller Street, 9:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:02 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 10:23 p.m.
• Accident, Victoria Street, 10:36 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 11:04 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Littering, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 9:31 a.m.
• Threats; cold, West 15th Street, 2:08 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2:37 p.m.
• Accident, Thompson Creek Road, Clearmont, 4:16 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, South Main Street, 5:11 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Jennifer J. Barnes, 41, Sheridan, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, DWUS, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Carmenlita M. Johnson, 51, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Laura A. Kane, 40, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Vincent L. Williams, 60, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 9