SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• EMS assist, 700 block Clark Circle, 2:50 a.m.
• Carbon monoxide alarm, 1400 block Bowman Avenue, 9:14 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:18 p.m.
• Smoke odor investigation, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 5:34 p.m.
• EMS assist, 700 block Long Drive, 8:04 p.m.
Saturday
• EMS assist, 700 block Clark Circle, 8 a.m.
• EMS assist, 50 block Cottontail Lane, 11:10 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Broadway Street, 6:25 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 11:32 p.m.
Sunday
• Elevator rescue, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:40 a.m.
Monday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 5:37 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Gould Street, 8:21 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Kooi Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 11:44 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Dunnuck Street, 11:58 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
• Accident, West Loucks Street, 12:33 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 12:41 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:57 p.m.
• Dog at large, Bungalow Village Lane, 3:25 p.m.
• Found property, Stevens Avenue, 4:09 p.m.
• Barking dog, Weeping Willow Court, 4:36 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, South Brooks Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Brooks Street, 5:55 p.m.
• Welfare check, Burton Street, 6:56 p.m.
• Custody dispute, West 12th Street, 6:59 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 7:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 7:42 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Main Street, 7:46 p.m.
• Harassment, East Seventh Street, 8:55 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 9:24 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Ridgeway Avenue, 9:57 p.m.
• Civil dispute, 10:25 p.m.
Saturday
• Curfew violation, Coffeen Avenue, 12:01 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:15 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:16 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:16 a.m.
• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 1:49 a.m.
• Found property, 13th Street, 6:44 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:41 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:34 a.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 3:25 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Court, 3:51 p.m.
• Domestic, Mydland Road, 5:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
• Welfare check, Blacktooth Field, 5:43 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:57 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 8:25 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 11:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:07 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:07 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:08 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 11:08 p.m.
• DUS, North Main Street, 11:55 p.m.
Sunday
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 12:05 a.m.
• Battery; cold, North Brooks Street, 12:13 a.m.
• DUI, Alger Avenue, 12:29 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 1:25 a.m.
• Dispute, East Sixth Street, 2:42 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 4:17 a.m.
• Lost property, North Jefferson Street, 9:27 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 11:16 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 1:47 p.m.
• Dog at large, Loucks Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 3:05 p.m.
• Mental subject, Smith Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:11 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sheridan Avenue, 11:02 p.m.
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 1:27 a.m.
• Follow up, Coffeen Avenue, 10:52 a.m.
• Traffic control, Brundage Lane, 11:40 a.m.
• Open door, Coffeen Avenue, 11:48 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Delphi Avenue, 11:56 a.m.
• DUS, Skeels Street, 1:50 p.m.
• Theft; cold, North Heights Road 2:37 p.m.
• Open door, Yellowtail Drive, 3:15 p.m.
• Barking dog, 11th Street, 5:34 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Fort Road, 6:21 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sugarland Drive, 9:02 p.m.
• Death investigation, Bowman Avenue, 9:13 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 9:45 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:51 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, 9:55 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Burglary; cold, Cemetery Road, Dayton, 10:29 a.m.
• Records only, Big Goose Road, 10:58 a.m.
• Child abuse; cold, Sheridan area, 12:20 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Hawk Lane, 1:25 p.m.
• Animal incident, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 1:56 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Big Red Lane, Clearmont, 2:04 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Upper Road, 7:39 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coal Creek Road and Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 7:51 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Trail Drive, Ranchester, 11:33 p.m.
Saturday
• Battery, West 13th Street, 12:58 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 345, mile marker 2.6, Parkman, 3:42 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 5:37 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fort Road, 8:34 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious circumstance, Wildcat Road, 2:37 a.m.
Monday
• Domestic disturbance, West 17th Street, 2:12 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West 17th Street, 9:45 a.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, Dayton, 9:49 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sawyers Street, 1:13 p.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, Banner, 4:58 p.m.
• DUI, Big Horn Avenue and Paradise Park Road, 5:57 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Fort Road, 6:21 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Fort Road, 7:08 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Dylan R. Dalton, 28, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Nathan S. Gainforth, 23, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Hunter Gorton, 34, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Nizhonie N. Iron, 28, Dayton, custody on warrant or incident, unrestrained child/not in seat, district court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jade Roundstone, 29, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, criminal trespass, bodily injury to officer, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Jesse C. Albritton, 31, Sheridan, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Randall J. Barajas, 67, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Jacob P. Michael, 28, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, DWUI, no headlights after dark, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kari L. Nelson, 31, Sheridan, defrauding data in computer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mason J. Sundstrom, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Monday
• Joshua S. Campbell, 33, Sheridan, driving without Interlock device, compulsory auto insurance, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Payton O. Garner, 48, Sheridan, DWUI, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Cheryl A. Naus, 51, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins over the weekend: 13
Number of releases over the weekend: 10