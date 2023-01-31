SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 7:23 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:52 a.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:23 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block North Heights Road, 9:34 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 1:25 a.m.
• Illegal parking, East Alger Avenue, 2:10 a.m.
• Illegal parking, West Brundage Street, 2:30 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:47 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Avon Street, 6:49 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 7 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 7:37 a.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street, 8:01 a.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:07 a.m.
• Accident, Broadway Street, 8:11 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Fourth Street, 8:21 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Victoria Street, 9:11 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 9:23 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Whitney Street, 9:56 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 10:03 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Lewis Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Sugarland Drive, 12:15 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Val Vista Street, 12:18 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Long Drive, 1:31 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Mydland Road, 1:44 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Brundage Lane, 2:01 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Huntington Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Accident, Mydland Road, 3:44 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
• Accident, South Carlin Street, 4:30 p.m.
• Theft; cold, West Alger Avenue, 6:33 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 6:48 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Avoca Place, 9:58 p.m.
• DUS, South Main Street, 10:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:40 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Motorist assist, Swaim Road, 8:13 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Victoria Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:12 a.m.
• Assist agency, Fort Road, 2:07 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 6:42 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street and Joe Street, 6:46 p.m.
• Records only, Highway 14-16, mile marker 31, Clearmont, 6:51 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Cox Valley Road, 7:14 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Seth A. Sauder, 35, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 7