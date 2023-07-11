SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Duck rescue, Grinnell Plaza and Scott Street, 7:23 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:48 a.m.
• Cut gas line, 50 block Geneva Lane, 10:53 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2400 block Townhouse Place, 2:01 p.m.
• Scooter fire, 1400 block North Heights Road, 7:28 p.m.
• EMS assist, 600 block Illinois Street, 11:04 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Medical assist, Swaim Road, 9:36 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 1:22 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Way, 5:46 a.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 7:33 a.m.
• Runaway, East Fifth Street, 7:34 a.m.
• Fraud, South Main Street, 8:07 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Main Street, 8:49 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 9:07 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sheridan Avenue, 9:33 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 9:40 a.m.
• Barking dog, Sheridan area, 10:19 a.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 10:22 a.m.
• Violation of restraining order, N B Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
• Animal incident, North Main Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Barking dog, Mydland Road, 12:50 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
• Dispute, North Main Street, 1:59 p.m.
• Cat trap, South Canby Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Animal injured, Adair Avenue, 2:41 p.m.
• Open container, North Main Street, 3:52 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, Fifth Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 5:57 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Lewis Street, 6:03 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
• Family dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 6:11 p.m.
• Found property, West 14th Street, 6:19 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:59 p.m.
• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 7:36 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Carlin Street, 8:07 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 8:13 p.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 9:12 p.m.
• Fireworks, Thurmond Avenue, 9:20 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:29 p.m.
• Dog at large, Aspen Grove Drive, 9:32 p.m.
• Animal found, East Brundage Lane, 9:43 p.m.
• Fireworks, East Fifth Street, 9:43 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Aspen Grove Drive, 9:45 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:49 p.m.
• Probation violation, Park Street, 9:53 p.m.
• Animal injured, Sugarland Drive, 10:04 p.m.
• Fireworks, Wyoming Avenue, 10:05 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 10:40 p.m.
• Fireworks, Loucks Street, 11:01 p.m.
• Shots, Davis Tee, 11:38 p.m.
Saturday
• Curfew violation, Coffeen Avenue, 12:27 a.m.
• Public contact, North Main Street, 12:51 a.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 1:03 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:04 a.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 1:32 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Clarendon Avenue, 3:04 a.m.
• Animal incident, Edwards Drive, 7:28 a.m.
• Structure fire, Yonkee Avenue, 8:48 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 9:25 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Holly Ponds Drive, 10:26 a.m.
• Weed violation, West 13th Street, 11 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:26 a.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, Val Vista Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
• Weed violation, Warren Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
• Weed violation, Warren Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
• Weed violation, Sugarland Drive, 2:07 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:13 p.m.
• Public contact, West Brundage Street, 2:22 p.m.
• Dispute, Gladstone Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Heights Drive, 2:38 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Beaver Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Careless driver, East Brundage Lane, 3:25 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 5 p.m.
• Fireworks, Emerson Street, 6:58 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 6:59 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Illinois Street, 7:06 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:08 p.m.
• Damaged property, Gladstone Street, 7:15 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 7:16 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Gladstone Street, 8:10 p.m.
• Barking dog, Blue Sky Court, 9:26 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:14 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 10:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 10:19 p.m.
• Dispute, Holloway Avenue, 10:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:44 p.m.
• Assist agency, 17th Street, 11:02 p.m.
• Barking dog, Edwards Court, 11:28 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:19 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:21 a.m.
• Curfew violation, North Brooks Street, 1:25 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Brooks Street, 2:19 a.m.
• Shots, West Burkitt Street, 3:14 a.m.
• Fireworks, Pioneer Road, 3:40 a.m.
• Found property, South Thurmond Street, 6:53 a.m.
• Theft; cold, East Fifth Street, 7:36 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, West Brundage Street, 7:43 a.m.
• Littering, Fifth Street, 7:55 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:19 a.m.
• Cat trap, Coffeen Avenue, 10:18 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:50 a.m.
• Animal found, Highway 14A, 12:36 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 12:47 p.m.
• Child abuse; cold, Mydland Road, 1 p.m.
• Animal found, Soldier Creek Road and Cavalry Ridge Road, 1:06 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Dunnuck Street, 2:22 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West 12th Street, 2:26 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 2:57 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Grinnell Plaza, 3:52 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 5:18 p.m.
• Missing person, Sugarland Drive, 5:20 p.m.
• Hit and run, Huntington Street, 5:46 p.m.
• Mental subject, Whitney Way, 6:18 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 6:50 p.m.
• Follow up, West Alger Avenue, 7:19 p.m.
• Family dispute, Davis Tee, 7:33 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:19 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:46 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Sheridan area, 9:25 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Mydland Road, 9:51 p.m.
• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 11:18 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:33 p.m.
Monday
• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 12:07 a.m.
• Runaway, East Fifth Street, 7:04 a.m.
• Animal incident, Scott Street, 7:13 a.m.
• Littering, Sugarland Drive, 7:35 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 7:45 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:49 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Scott Street, 8:01 a.m.
• Animal incident, Canfield Street, 9:14 a.m.
• Dog at large, Avoca Place, 10:46 a.m.
• DUS, Big Horn Avenue, 10:48 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:44 p.m.
• Weed violation, Coffeen Avenue, 1:07 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:17 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Water Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Papago Drive, 2 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:11 p.m.
• Fraud, De Smet Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
• Fraud, South Thurmond Street, 3:10 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 3:22 p.m.
• Accident, South Gould Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 4:09 p.m.
• Hit and run, Ridgeway Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Fifth Street, 4:37 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 5:34 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 5:37 p.m.
• Drug activity, West 16th Street, 5:52 p.m.
• Animal found, West 14th Street, 6:23 p.m.
• Littering, Coffeen Avenue, 7:53 p.m.
• Animal found, East Works Street, 7:59 p.m.
• Vicious dog, West Whitney Street, 8:07 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Carlin Street, 8:41 p.m.
• Medical, Illinois Street, 11:01 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Welfare check, Silverton Drive, Ranchester, 1:48 a.m.
• Accident, Upper Road, 11:50 a.m.
• Welfare check, Helen Lane, Banner, 12:12 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 12:39 p.m.
• Prowler, Bond Lane, 1:27 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Home Ranch Place, 9:43 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Trailhead, 10:14 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Brundage Lane, 11:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Nathan S. Gainforth, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 2