SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Smoke investigation, Gladstone Street and Colorado Street, 12:53 a.m.
• Smoke investigation, 300 block North Jefferson Street, 5:04 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block Mydland Road, 12:16 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 9:34 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 12:58 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:06 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 1:26 a.m.
• 911 hang up, North Custer Street, 1:53 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 2:25 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 2:48 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, 4:40 a.m.
• Road hazard, Sheridan Avenue, 6:22 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 7:55 a.m.
• Barking dog, Mydland Road, 8:05 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 9:48 a.m.
• Weed violation, Sumner Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Fraud, East Works Street, 10:32 a.m.
• Hit and run, Sheridan area, 12:21 p.m.
• Court/violation, Kentucky Avenue, 1:03 p.m.
• Weed violation, Lupine Court, 1:04 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Sheridan Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
• Cat trap, Colony Park Drive, 1:39 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 2:56 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Warren Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
• Welfare check, Warren Avenue, 4:09 p.m.
• Dog at large, Huntington Street, 6:06 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Main Street, 6:46 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Runaway, West Eighth Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Fifth Street, 9:58 p.m.
• Welfare check, Edwards Drive, 10:08 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Poplar Trail, 10:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Vicious dog, Coffeen Avenue, 8:24 a.m.
• Damaged property, East Brundage Lane, 2:37 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Omarr Avenue, 3:08 p.m.
• Fraud, Ponderosa Drive, Danner, 3:18 p.m.
• Assist agency, Crystal Lake, 3:33 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, 6:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:44 p.m.
• Assist agency, Parkman area, 8:33 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Michelle Burke, 52, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Chism J. Duffy, 35, Gillette, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Richard L. Scarzo, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Austin R. Sundstrom, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 11