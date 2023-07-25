SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Vehicle fire, 3600 block North Main Street, 9:56 a.m.
• Structure fire, 100 block Bar 13 Road, 11:02 a.m.
• Fluid spill, 500 block Val Vista Street, 12:30 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Death investigation, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:12 a.m.
• Found property, East First Street, 8:15 a.m.
• Alarm; robbery, Coffeen Avenue, 9 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, Sugarland Drive, 9:36 a.m.
• Fraud, Kroe Lane, 9:39 a.m.
• Barking dog, Spaulding Street, 9:43 a.m.
• Fraud, West Fifth Street, 9:54 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, North Main Street, 9:56 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:24 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:47 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Saberton Avenue, 2 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Olympus Drive, 2:40 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Fifth Street, 2:45 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sixth Street, 2:52 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Theft; cold, North Main Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Vale Avenue, 4:29 p.m.
• Fraud, Avoca Court, 4:48 p.m.
• Found property, East Third Street, 4:58 p.m.
• Traffic control, Main Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 5:08 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Gladstone Street, 5:09 p.m.
• Runaway, Parker Avenue, 6:40 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 6:48 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Big Horn Avenue, 8:01 p.m.
• Animal found, East Fifth Street, 8:16 p.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 8:41 p.m.
• Fire; other, Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Assist agency, Fort Road, 1:17 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Rosebud Lane, Banner, 2:59 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 19, 8:09 a.m.
• Structure fire, Bar 13 Road, 11:02 a.m.
• Harassment, Upper Road, 12:13 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West 15th Street and Willow Avenue, 4:52 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 40, Banner, 8:16 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Katymay M. Carlson, 34, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested bo SPD
• Brinden J. Reiff, 20, Story, interfering with an officer, house party with minors present, possession of a controlled substance; powder or crystal, minor in consumption of alcohol, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 14