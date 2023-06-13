SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Duck rescue, 300 block West Whitney Street, 7:17 a.m.
• EMS assist, 600 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:40 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1500 block South Mountain View Drive, 10:13 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 10:51 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Medical assist, 1100 block West 16th Street, 8:25 a.m.
• Fire alarm, 3500 Big Horn Avenue, 8:46 a.m.
Saturday
• Odor investigation, Airfield Lane, 4:35 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical assist, 1100 block West 16th Street, 1:55 p.m.
• Carbon monoxide alarm, Independent Lane, 7:38 p.m.
Monday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Driving under the influence, citizen report, North Main Street, 12:20 a.m.
• Child abuse cold, West Fifth Street, 12:23 a.m.
• Found property, Sugarland Drive, 2:01 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 4:52 a.m.
• Drug - other, Holloway Avenue, 6:25 a.m.
• Cat trap, East Third Street, 8:17 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:46 a.m.
• Weed violation, Delphi Avenue, 10:07 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Brooks Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Fourth Street, 11:15 a.m.
• Threats cold, Bender Lane, 11:28 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:05 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
• Driving under the influence, Broadway Street, 1:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:03 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Brooks Street, 2:49 p.m.
• Alarm, South Brooks Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Vicious dog, North Linden Avenue, 3:16 p.m.
• Fraud, West Mountain View, 3:32 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Commercial Avenue, 3:49 p.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 4:14 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 4:24 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Heights Lane, 4:47 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Heights Avenue, 5:08 p.m.
• Theft cold, Sumner Street, 7:32 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 11:06 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 12:15 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 1:29 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Woodland Park Road and Welton Lane, 11:27 a.m.
• Fraud, Little Tongue Drive, Dayton, 1:39 p.m.
• Runaway, Coffeen Avenue, 1:51 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, Ranchester, 5:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Monte M. Burke, 66, Sheridan, driving under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Payton O. Garner, 49, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Tyler D. Seymour, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Levi J. Van Haele, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 4