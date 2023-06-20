SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 3:34 a.m.
• Motor vehicle accident with injury, Interstate 90, mile marker 23, 12:46 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block East Grinnell Plaza, 6:17 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Minuteman Court, 7:26 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Open door, East Brundage Lane, 12:17 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Sibley Circle, 1:09 a.m.
• Barking dog, Sheridan area, 3 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 4:07 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 8:55 a.m.
• Cat violation, Big Horn Avenue, 9:13 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 11:05 a.m.
• ZPF violation, Hill Pond Drive, 11:18 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:04 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 westbound, 12:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 12:53 p.m.
• DUS, Heald Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Weed violation, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 1:56 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:21 p.m.
• Theft of service, East Brundage Lane, 3:19 p.m.
• Theft; cold, South Thurmond Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Dog at large, Trout Lane, 3:27 p.m.
• Animal found, North Custer Street, 4:08 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Smith Street, 4:25 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Custer Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Hit and run, Broadway Street, 5:42 p.m.
• Harassment, Mydland Road, 6:19 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Pioneer Road, 6:51 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dana Avenue, 7:40 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Taylor Avenue, 9:06 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Fraud, West 13th Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Home Ranch Place, 10:13 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Wildcat Road, 12:50 p.m.
• Accident, Highway 341, mile marker 1, Arvada, 8:42 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 10:37 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 2